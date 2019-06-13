Bawden (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bawden is still recovering from a torn ACL that kept him on injured reserve for the entire 2018 season. The San Diego State product missed OTAs as well as the team's minicamp. It's unclear if Bawden will be good to go come training camp in late July, but more information should surface closer to that time.

