Bawden logged 16 offensive snaps during Sunday's 31-26 victory over the Giants.

Bawden shook off a back injury to play in Week 7 against Minnesota and then worked through a foot injury to play Sunday against New York. However, he didn't handle any offensive touches despite the absence of Kerryon Johnson (knee). If he wasn't a factor this week, it seems unlikely that the fullback will ever get many opportunities to make a dent in the stat sheet.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories