Bawden (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Bawden popped up on the injury report with a foot injury Saturday, but as evidenced by this news, seems to be dealing with a new issue. The 2018 seventh-round pick is the team's only fullback on the roster, so it's unclear how the offense will approach things while Bawden is sidelined.

