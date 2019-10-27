Bawden (foot) is active Week 8 against the Giants.

Bawden overcame a back injury to take the field last week, but it was a foot issue that limited his practice time in advance of the home matchup against New York. The only difference for Bawden this week is he'll be blocking for the likes of Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic, who will be taking on running back duties after Kerryon Johnson (knee) was placed on IR.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories