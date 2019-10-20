Play

Bawden (back) is active Week 7 against Minnesota.

Bawden logged a regular snap count Week 6 against Green Bay, but was added to the injury report this week with a back issue. It won't be enough to keep the fullback from suiting up for his regular role, which is equally balanced between offense and special teams. The rookie has yet to record a carry all season but has registered three receptions.

