Bellore (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.

Bellore missed two of the last three games due to his ankle injury, exiting early in the one game he tried to play through the injury. His limited practice suggests he has a chance to return to action in Sunday's tilt against the Vikings. He hasn't seen more than 17 offensive snaps all season and carries almost no fantasy value, even if he does see the field Sunday.

