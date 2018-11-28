Lions' Nick Bellore: No practice to begin week
Bellore (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Bellore appears to have sustained an ankle injury during Thursday's loss to the Bears, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Rams is uncertain at best. Given that he's only seen one carry this season, Bellore's tentative lack of availability would be unlikely to have a significant impact on Detroit's offense.
