Lions' Nick Bellore: Questionable Week 14
Bellore (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona.
Bellore returned to practice as a limited participant this week after sitting out last Sunday's loss to the Rams. The 29-year-old would resume his duties as a blocking fullback should he be able to suit up Sunday.
