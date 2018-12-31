Bellore secured his only target for eight yards during Sunday's victory over the Packers.

The Lions moved Bellore to fullback last spring once presumed starter Nick Bawden (knee) tore his ACL, and the results were mostly positive for how much playing time (7.4 offensive snaps per game) Bellore actually saw. However, the longtime linebacker never came close to popping on the fantasy radar and will now finish the 2018 campaign with zero yards on his lone rushing attempt and seven yards on his three receptions. Bellore will become an unrestricted free agent in March.