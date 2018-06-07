Bellore will switch from linebacker to fullback in 2018, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Bellore is entering his eigth NFL campaign and second with Detroit. He recorded just 12 tackles in 13 games last season, though he did see 13 offensive snaps and even caught a touchdown pass. Now that Nick Bawden (knee) is dealing with a possible torn ACL, Bellore is the only healthy fullback on the roster and could see a decent amount of play time, though he likely has an extremely low ceiling in the majority of fantasy formats.