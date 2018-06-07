Lions' Nick Bellore: Switching to fullback
Bellore will switch from linebacker to fullback in 2018, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.
Bellore is entering his eigth NFL campaign and second with Detroit. He recorded just 12 tackles in 13 games last season, though he did see 13 offensive snaps and even caught a touchdown pass. Now that Nick Bawden (knee) is dealing with a possible torn ACL, Bellore is the only healthy fullback on the roster and could see a decent amount of play time, though he likely has an extremely low ceiling in the majority of fantasy formats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Instant reaction: Edelman suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Edelman's potential suspension, which is pending appeal, and the impact...
-
Mailbag: Meet the Dolphins' new WR corps
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Rookie TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the top six rookie tight ends in Dynasty.
-
Rookie WR Dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings ranks his favorite rookie wide receivers in Dynasty.
-
Rookie RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the 2018 rookie class of running backs in Dynasty.
-
Rookie QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings looks at the Dynasty value of the rookie quarterbacks.