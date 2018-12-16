Lions' Nick Bellore: Won't play Sunday
Bellore (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Bellore left last week's contest against the Cardinals prematurely after suffering a setback to his ankle injury, which will ultimately keep him sidelined Sunday. The Lions' backfield will be without both their fullback and rookie Kerryon Johnson (knee).
