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Lions' Nick Muse: Joins Detroit for training camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Muse was signed by Detroit on Monday.

With Tyler Conklin (knee) on the active/physically unable to perform list to start training camp, Detroit needed more depth at tight end. Muse played 16 total games across three seasons with Minnesota, but struggled to stay rostered in 2025 after short stints with the Rams', Cardinals' and Eagles' practice squads. The 27-year-old should be expected to compete for a third or fourth-string role on the roster with Anthony Firkser and Jackson Meeks over the coming weeks.

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