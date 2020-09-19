site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Nick Williams: Downgrades to out
RotoWire Staff
Sep 19, 2020
Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Packers.
Williams entered the weekend as questionable, but he's officially been downgraded. The
Lions elevated Kevin Strong from the practice squad as depth, while John Penisini is expected to start at defensive tackle in this divisional matchup. More News
