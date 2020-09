Williams (shoulder) is quesitonable for Sunday's game versus the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Williams was limited all week in practice. The 30-year-old DT played 63 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 1, so his absence would hurt the Lions' run-stopping abilities. If he is ruled out Sunday, expect rookie sixth-rounder John Penisini to slot into a starting role.