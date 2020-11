Williams (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Williams battled a shoulder injury in the early stages of the season, and it's not clear if this shoulder injury is related to that one. Either way, the starting defensive tackle will hope to play through it come Sunday. If Williams is unable to do so, John Penisini should see extra snaps on the interior of Detroit's defensive line.