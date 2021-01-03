site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-nick-williams-questionable-to-return | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Nick Williams: Questionable to return
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2021
at
2:52 pm ET 1 min read
Williams (ankle) left Sunday's game due to an ankle injury.
After suffering an ankle injury at the start of the second half Sunday, Williams is questionable to return. The veteran plays a key role for Detroit's defensive line and has recorded 22 tackles (11 solo) and one sack this season.
More News
11/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/15/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/13/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/25/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 19 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read