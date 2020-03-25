Lions' Oday Aboushi: Re-signs with Detroit
Aboushi agreed Tuesday with the Lions on a one-year contract, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Aboushi will return to the Motor City for a second straight season after making seven appearances (two starts) for the Lions in 2019. He'll likely fill a depth role at guard.
