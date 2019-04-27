Lions' P.J. Johnson: Detroit adds in seventh round

The Lions selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 229th overall.

Johnson is a pure gap plugger at 6-foot-3, 321 pounds with sloth-like athletic testing, though Detroit won't care as long as he holds his ground at the point of attack. Johnson only played one year at Arizona as a JUCO transfer, but despite his basement-level athleticism he managed to disrupt a bit, posting three sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 10 games.

