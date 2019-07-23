Lions' P.J. Johnson: Healthy start from camp

The Lions activated Johnson (undisclosed) off their Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was dealing with an undisclosed issue to force him on the NFI list, but seems to be fully recovered. Now that Johnson is healthy, the 2019 seventh-round pick should compete for a depth or rotational role in the Lions' defensive front during training camp.

