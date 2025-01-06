O'Connor (calf) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's matchup with the Vikings.
O'Connor will miss the remainder of the game as he nurses a calf injury. He'll now shift his focus to being ready for the postseason. In the meantime, Al-Quadin Muhammad will likely continue to see an elevated role on the defensive line for the Lions against Minnesota.
