O'Connor logged 18 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 12 regular-season games in 2024

O'Connor was signed to the Lions' active roster in mid-October after failing to make the cut at the end of training camp in late August. O'Connor was brought in to give Detroit much-needed depth on the defensive line following the losses of Aidan Hutchinson (leg), Marcus Davenport (triceps), Mekhi Wingo (knee) and Kyle Peko (pectoral). O'Connor made the most of his opportunity by logging career highs in combined tackles and defensive snaps (220). He suffered a calf injury during the Lions' regular-season finale against the Vikings, and it was severe enough for him to be sidelined for Detroits' NFC divisional-round loss to Washington. O'Connor enters the offseason as a free agent, and the 2017 seventh-round pick could opt to remain with the Lions or explore opportunities elsewhere.