Lions' Patrick O'Connor: Won't play against Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Connor (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
O'Connor was unable to practice all week due to a knee injury, and his next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16. He's mostly served on special teams this season, but his absence opens the door for Mekhi Wingo and Quinton Jefferson to see more rotational snaps at defensive tackle.
