The Lions promoted Perkins from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Perkins was waived by the Lions just under a week ago but will rejoin the team following the placement of Kerryon Johnson (knee) on injured reserve. The 2016 fifth-round pick will provide depth behind Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic going forward.

