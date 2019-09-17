The Lions claimed Perkins off waivers from the Giants on Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Perkins spent the 2018 season on IR with a pectoral injury, and he wasn't going to be called upon in the Giants' offense with Saquon Barkley commanding a bulk of the reps, so the Giants cut him. Perkins last played in the 2017 season and averaged a measly 2.2 YPC. He'll land in a depth situation for Detroit, as Kerryon Johnson will take a bulk of the carries while rookie Ty Johnson looks poised to be the No. 2 back after garnering seven touches in Week 2. There's little fantasy upside for Perkins in this situation unless one of the Johnsons get injured.