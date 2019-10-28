Lions' Paul Perkins: Makes offensive debut
Perkins carried three times for four yards during Sunday's 31-26 victory over the Giants.
These were the first offensive snaps Perkins saw in 2019 and they came in the wake of Kerryon Johnson's (knee) placement on injured reserve. While the 24-year-old wasn't particularly effective with his touches, the same is true for every other Lions running back and it seems possible that Perkins could continue to get a couple of touches per game unless one of Ty Johnson, Tra Carson or J.D. McKissic emerges as a clear lead back.
