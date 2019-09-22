Perkins (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Perking was claimed by the Lions off waivers Tuesday, and he may have yet to fully digest his new team's playbook. When Perkins isn't a healthy scratch he'll provide Detroit with depth behind Kerryon Johnson and Ty Johnson.

