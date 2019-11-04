Play

Perkins carried three times for 16 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland.

Playing in his third game with the Lions this season, Perkins carried the ball on each of his three offensive snaps and did most of his work on his first touch that went for 13 yards out of a shotgun formation during the second quarter. However, both Ty Johnson (44 offensive snaps) and J.D. McKissic (27) saw far more playing time than the former Giants starter, so it's probably best to leave Perkins on the waiver wire.

