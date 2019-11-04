Lions' Paul Perkins: Pops for 13-yard gain
Perkins carried three times for 16 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland.
Playing in his third game with the Lions this season, Perkins carried the ball on each of his three offensive snaps and did most of his work on his first touch that went for 13 yards out of a shotgun formation during the second quarter. However, both Ty Johnson (44 offensive snaps) and J.D. McKissic (27) saw far more playing time than the former Giants starter, so it's probably best to leave Perkins on the waiver wire.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...