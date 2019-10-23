Play

The Lions promoted Perkins from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Perkins was waived by the Lions last Thursday, and he now rejoins the team following the placement of Kerryon Johnson (knee) on IR. The 2016 fifth-round pick figures to provide depth behind Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic going forward.

