Perkins carried seven times for nine yards while securing his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Bears.

Ty Johnson (concussion) exited halfway through the first quarter and Perkins ultimately saw his most carries since Week 4 of 2017. Not only did he fail to do much with his opportunities, but J.D. McKissic ultimately wound up with 70 percent of the offensive snaps while Perkins (15 snaps) barely saw more than Johnson did before leaving (12). It's possible Perkins could be more involved on early downs if Johnson is forced to miss any time, but it's looking like McKissic is the guy to own in the Detroit backfield in advance of the team's Week 11 game against Dallas.