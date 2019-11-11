Lions' Paul Perkins: Season high in carries
Perkins carried seven times for nine yards while securing his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Bears.
Ty Johnson (concussion) exited halfway through the first quarter and Perkins ultimately saw his most carries since Week 4 of 2017. Not only did he fail to do much with his opportunities, but J.D. McKissic ultimately wound up with 70 percent of the offensive snaps while Perkins (15 snaps) barely saw more than Johnson did before leaving (12). It's possible Perkins could be more involved on early downs if Johnson is forced to miss any time, but it's looking like McKissic is the guy to own in the Detroit backfield in advance of the team's Week 11 game against Dallas.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...