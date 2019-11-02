Perkins was signed from the practice squad Saturday.

It's yet another stint on the active roster for Perkins, although this one seems like an opportunity for the 2016 fifth-round pick to stick for an extended run, as the Lions placed nominal starting running back Tra Carson (hamstring) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Both Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic figure to handle the bulk of the load this Sunday, but the duo was assumed the primary ball carriers last week, only for Carson to register 12 inefficient carries to a combined eight from Johnson and McKissic.

