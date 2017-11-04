Lions' Paul Worrilow: Avoids injury designation

Worrilow (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Monday night's game against the Packers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Worrilow was a full participant in practice this week and looks to be fully healthy after missing the last three games. The 27-year-old suffered a sprained MCL in early October which led to the absence, but he looks ready to take over at outside linebacker for the Lions.

