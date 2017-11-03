Lions' Paul Worrilow: Full participant in practice
Worrilow (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
After missing the last three games, it appears as if Worrilow is finally healthy enough to take the field again. However, the veteran linebacker was ruled inactive last week after logging full practices, so remain cautious until the Lions' official injury report is released Saturday.
More News
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...