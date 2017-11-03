Lions' Paul Worrilow: Full participant in practice

Worrilow (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

After missing the last three games, it appears as if Worrilow is finally healthy enough to take the field again. However, the veteran linebacker was ruled inactive last week after logging full practices, so remain cautious until the Lions' official injury report is released Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories