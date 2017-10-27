Lions' Paul Worrilow: Full participant Thursday

Worrilow (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Worrilow sat out of the Lions last two contests due to a knee injury but after resting during the bye week it appears as if the veteran will be cleared to return to action this Sunday against the Steelers. Worrilow should resume his role as starting outside linebacker, but rookie Jalen Reeves-Maybin could share reps incase Worrilow isn't feeling 100 percent.