Lions' Paul Worrilow: Full participant Thursday
Worrilow (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Worrilow sat out of the Lions last two contests due to a knee injury but after resting during the bye week it appears as if the veteran will be cleared to return to action this Sunday against the Steelers. Worrilow should resume his role as starting outside linebacker, but rookie Jalen Reeves-Maybin could share reps incase Worrilow isn't feeling 100 percent.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...