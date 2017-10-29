Lions' Paul Worrilow: Inactive for Sunday's game

Worrilow (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Worrilow's appearance on the inactive list is surprising, considering he logged a full day of practice Thursday. Look for Jalen Reeves-Maybin to see additional work at linebacker in Sunday's game. Worrilow will have an extra day to try and recover with Detroit playing the Packers on Monday night in Week 9.

