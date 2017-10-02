Lions' Paul Worrilow: Set to miss 2-to-4 weeks
Worrilow (knee) is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks with a sprained left MCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Worrilow's probable absence is a significant one for a Lions' linebacking corps that was already thin with rookie first-round pick Jarrad Davis (concussion) sidelined. Jalen Reeves-Maybin or Steve Longa should receive the first chance to enter the starting ranks in place of Worrilow, who logged six tackles in the team's first four contests.
