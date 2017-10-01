Play

Lions' Paul Worrilow: Suffers knee injury

Worrilow left Sunday's game against the Vikings with a knee injury and is questionable to return, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Worrilow logged a season-high 42 defensive snaps in Week 3 against Atlanta, recording four solo tackles. With linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion) already sitting out, the Lions' lack of available depth could become a problem soon.

