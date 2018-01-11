Lions' Paul Worrilow: Totals 30 tackles in 2017
Worrilow logged 30 tackles, one PBU and one fumble recovery in 13 games for the Lions in 2017.
Worrilow was quietly effective in 2017 while playing on a one-year deal with Detroit. He ultimately graded out as Pro Football Focus' 16th-ranked 4-3 outside linebacker, earning his highest marks in run defense. The Delaware product doesn't have nearly the same IDP appeal he flashed during his first few years in the league, but he has proven to be a valuable real-life asset and should have a number of suitors on the open market this offseason.
