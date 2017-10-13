Play

Lions' Paul Worrilow: Will sit Sunday

Worrilow (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Worrilow is reaching the front end of his 2-4 week recovery after sustaining a sprained MCL against the Vikings on Oct. 1. The 27-year-old did not practice this week and could easily miss another week or two, but his recovery status will likely be updated early next week.

