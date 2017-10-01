Lions' Paul Worrilow: Won't return Sunday
Worrilow (knee) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Lions will now be missing two of their three starting linebackers since Jarrad Davis (concussion) is also out. That leaves just four linebackers to fill three spots, so expect both Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Steve Longa to fill into Worrilow's spot.
