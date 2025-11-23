Lions' Penei Sewell: Active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sewell (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The starting right tackle played through an ankle injury last week against the Eagles and was limited in practice to end the week leading up to this game. Sewell has started all 10 of Detroit's games this season.
