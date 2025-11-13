Lions' Penei Sewell: Dealing with ankle issue
Sewell (ankle) did not participate in practice Wednesday.
Sewell dealt with a shoulder issue last week and logged a DNP/LP/FP practice progression before suiting up Sunday versus Washington. However, he picked up an ankle injury in that contest and has started Week 11 prep as a DNP. Sewell will likely need to return to practice in some capacity before the weekend to have a chance of suiting up Sunday versus Philadelphia.