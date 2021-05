Coach Dan Campbell said Sewell (COVID-19) is expected to report to Detroit this week, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "He's been in the Zoom meetings, so schematically, he's on it," Campbell said. "He'll be fine. He'll adjust quickly. It's not going to be any setback whatsoever."

Sewell missed rookie minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19, but it sounds like the seventh overall pick will return well in time for the start of OTAs on May 25.