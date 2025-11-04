Sewell sustained a lower-body injury during the Lions' 27-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network reports.

Sewell was also poked in the eye prior to his lower-body injury but didn't end up missing a single offensive snap. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after Sunday's game that Sewell will undergo more tests to determine the severity of the injury, but the 2021 first-rounder is in jeopardy of missing the Lions' Week 10 clash against the Commanders this Sunday. Dan Skipper entered the game at left tackle for Taylor Decker after the latter sustained a knee injury, so the Lions may have to turn to Kayode Awosika and Trystan Colon to fill in at right tackle if Sewell is not cleared to play against Washington.