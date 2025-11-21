Sewell (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Sewell was considered limited at the team's walkthrough Wednesday, and he has now officially logged a limited session one day later. The offensive lineman is dealing with an ankle issue that has plagued him for a couple weeks. Sewell was able to play through the injury in the team's Week 11 loss to the Eagles, and his participation at practice Friday will provide more clarity to his status for Sunday's matchup with the Giants.