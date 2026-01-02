Sewell (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.

Sewell was unable to practice throughout Week 18 due to the ankle injury he suffered in the Christmas Day loss to the Vikings. Dan Skipper is set to suit up at right tackle in the All-Pro's place for Sunday's contest. Sewell will have the offseason to rehab his ankle issue and prepare for the 2026 season, as the Lions have been eliminated from playoff contention.