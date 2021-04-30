The Lions selected Sewell in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, seventh overall.

The top tackle prospect in the draft slipped past Cincinnati at five, making this an easy call for Detroit. Sewell is young as he won't turn 21 until October and he will have some catching up to do after opting out of his final season at Oregon. However, Sewell is an Outland Trophy winner -- given to the best lineman in college football -- with franchise left tackle measurables. He checks in at just under 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds with an 80.88-inch wingspan and his film shows fluid movement skills along with a nasty mean streak to drive defenders into the ground. With Taylor Decker holding down the left side, look for Sewell to challenge Tyrell Crosby for the starting right tackle job right away.