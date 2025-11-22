Sewell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sewell ended the week with back-to-back limited practices to draw the questionable tag for Sunday's game. He was able to play through an ankle injury against the Eagles in Week 11, so he should be good to go in Week 12. Dan Skipper would be slated to start at right tackle if Sewell cannot play.