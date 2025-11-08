site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Penei Sewell: Will play Week 10
Sewell (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Sewell has been cleared to play Sunday and start at right tackle after posting a DNP-LP-FP practice log while managing a shoulder injury.
