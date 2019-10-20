Play

Diggs (hamstring) is active Week 7 against the Vikings.

Diggs hasn't suited up since Week 4, but after appearing in practice on a limited basis all week, he'll make his return for the NFC North matchup. Starting cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) will be suiting up as well, leaving the Detroit secondary at full strength against the Minnesota passing attack led by Kirk Cousins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories