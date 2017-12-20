Diggs recorded three tackles, two pass defensed, one sack and an interception in Saturday's win over the Bears.

Diggs has made a seamless transition to safety over the past couple weeks, as he now has an interception in each game since the move. He played in all 69 of the Lions' defensive snaps -- just one of three players to do so Saturday night.

